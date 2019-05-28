You need more cake pops in your life, this maker is just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is offering the Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $18 and $28 across 2019, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This model sells for $25 at Walmart for comparison. In other words, now’s your chance to get more cake pops in your life while the price is right. Its non-stick baking pans can make up to 9 cake pops at once and the non-skid rubber feet keep the unit in place while you’re at it. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Unless you plan on making cake donuts (also probably a pretty good idea), you’ll need some skewers. The 4-inch Wilton 150-pack goes for just over $3 as an add-on item right now. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 250 Amazon customers. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker:

The recipes are endless: vanilla cake pops, chocolate, red velvet, apple cider, maraschino cherry, almond, lemon, gingerbread. And that’s just the cake. The real fun starts when you candy coat and frost ’em. Making cake pops couldn’t be easier. Simply spray with oil, pour the batter, close the lid, bake for a few minutes, and voila: perfect, round cake balls. Pop them out with ease, then wipe down to clean.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!