Casio watches from $20 highlight this Amazon Gold Box in a variety of styles

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 60% off Casio watches in a wide range of styles. Deals start at $20 with the usual Prime shipping requirements in place. Our favorite deal from this sale is the Casio Men’s Super Illuminator Digital Watch for $34.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $70 with today’s offer marking 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include a water-resistant design to 100-meters, stainless steel casing, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. You’ll find even more Casio deals on this landing page at Amazon.

Those looking for a more traditional style will want to consider the Timex Weekender, which can be had for around $20. It’s available in a wide range of colors, and at that price, is certainly affordable. Check out all of the different styles to choose from here for any occasion.

Casio Super Illuminator Watch features:

Black ion plated bezel

Mineral Glass / Spherical Glass

Screw Lock Back

Anti-reverse Bezel

100-meter water resistance

Case / bezel material: Stainless steel

Resin Band

LED Light (Super Illuminator)

Afterglow

Day and date display

