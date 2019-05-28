DR Pro’s adjustable DJ Laptop Stand w/ Shelf drops down to just $20 shipped (Reg. $35+)

The official Musician’s Friend eBay store is offering the DR Pro Laptop Stand and Shelf Bundle for $19.99 shipped. This model is also on sale for the same price direct from Musician’s Friend and at Guitar Center. Regularly up to $100 at both of those retailers, Amazon’s best third-party listing has them starting at $35 with today’s deal being the best we can find. This is designed for DJ setups or just for anyone looking to get the laptop off the desktop. It comes with a removable shelf and the height/width can be adjusted without disassembling the stand. You can also choose to leave it free standing or clamp it down to the table top. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered this is one of the more affordable prices out there for a comparable laptop stand. Most budget-friendly brands charge around the same price. However, you can save slightly more with these Pyle or On-Stage models, but you won’t get the width adjustment or the included shelf.

DR Pro Laptop Stand and Shelf Bundle:

The DR Pro DRDJLS1 is a state-of-the-art adjustable DJ Laptop stand that can either stand on its own or clamp to a table or DJ road case. The height and width of the DRDJLS1 is fully adjustable without disassembling the stand thanks to the adjustable width cross members and the slotted height adjustment. They allow the user to loosen and adjust the components instead of disassembling and reassembling the stand to adjust the height and width.

