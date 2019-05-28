Give your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods a home with this 3-in-1 dock at $8 Prime shipped

Friendatech (100% postive all-time feedback from 4,100+) via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Dock for $8.31 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code OJB2SRPM at checkout. Normally selling for $16, that’s good for a 49% discount and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. With room for an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, this dock simplifies your nightstand or desk’s charging setup. It’s comprised of a firm, anti-scratch silicone and sits snuggly on most surfaces thanks to a design which also prevents unintended slips. With 240 customers having left a review, over 70% of them have given it a 4+ star rating.

This stand doesn’t include Lightning or Apple Watch charging cables, so you’ll have to supply your own. Those looking for an option just to hold their handset at an ideal viewing angle may want to consider this highly-rated stand for $8 at Amazon. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Three-in-one iPhone Charging Dock features:

Charge your Apple watch series 3, series 2, iPhone, and airpods at the same time at the same place, good organizer for your device, providing a neat desktop

Anti-scratch, anti-slip, anti-water drop and oil, easy to clean the silicone holder

Vertical charging, the charger stand has corresponding places for diverse devices; The charging cable, adapter and devices are not included.

