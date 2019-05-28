Get up to 14 days of battery life on Garmin’s Instinct Rugged Smartwatch w/ GPS for $250 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS for $249.99 shipped in all colors. Normally $300, this is the first major price drop we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This smartwatch is perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. Featuring GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for global positioning, you’ll never be lost and always know where you’ve been. Plus, the heart rate monitor helps you track workouts. You’ll also get up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, making the every night power requirement a thing of the past. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

The Fitbit Alta HR is a great alternative if you’re wanting to save some cash. It’s just $75 shipped on Amazon, making it 70% off the cost of the above Garmin. Just know that it doesn’t offer the same display size and won’t track your GPS location.

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch features:

Constructed to U. S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters)

Built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter

Multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support helps track in more challenging environments than GPS alone

Stay connected with smart notifications (with a compatible smartphone) and automatic data uploads to the Garmin Connect online fitness community

Use the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to your starting point; use the Garmin Explore website and app to plan your trips in advance

Battery life: up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!