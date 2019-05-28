Gold Box deals on GEARWRENCH tools and more: 16-piece wrench set $60, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the GEARWRENCH 16-piece Metric Master Ratcheting Wrench Set for $59.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. With 16-pieces, this kit includes every size wrench you need for basic tasks around the house. Includes an organizer to keep everything neat and tidy. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

There’s even more GEARWRENCH deals in today’s Gold Box, including this 20-piece screwdriver set for $67.49. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best offer we can find. Ships with varying lengths of screwdrivers and an organizer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

GEARWRENCH 16-piece Wrench Set features:

The GearWrench 16-Piece Metric Master Ratcheting Wrench Set need just 5 degrees of movement to turn fasteners, thanks to their small box end design for access in tight spots. The Surface Drive design prevents rounding of fasteners, and these wrenches can be used along any length of a threaded rod without having to move the wrench from the fastener. The wrenches come in a molded package tray, and they’re backed by a lifetime warranty.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!