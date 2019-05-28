Score two tickets to Godzilla: King of the Monsters at $5 off through Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is offering $5 off 2 or more tickets to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters. This promotion stacks with AMC’s Stubs A-List, though you’ll have to purchase three tickets to quality (one is free through Subs, the other two qualify for the $5 discount). Godzilla is back, but this time he’s here to protect the earth from other creatures and monsters. In this sequel, you’ll enjoy an action-packed adventure following the age-old giant atomic lizard. Looking for other ways to save at the movies this summer? We’ve got the best plan laid out for you right here.

Nomad Base Station

Godzilla: Kind of the Monsters:

Our favorite giant atomic lizard is back and he’s not alone! The sequel to 2014’s Godzilla picks up with the Monarch organization faced with not one but four giant kaiju. Godzilla is joined by classic Japanese movie monsters Rodan, Mothra, and the three-headed King Ghidorah. As the crypto-zoological agency Monarch seeks to understand and control the monsters, another agency surfaces with its own ideas for the godlike beasts. Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga) and her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) are caught in the middle. They scramble to survive as Godzilla’s battle with his fellow monsters shakes the Earth to its core.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!