GoSpace offers pocket-sized wireless storage and charging, now $76 (Orig. $119)

Once you start downloading music and taking a few photos, you can quickly run out of storage on your phone. The GoSpace SuperCloud puts extra storage space in your pocket, complete with fast wireless transfers and Qi wireless charging. You can get it now for $75.65 (Orig. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: WEEKEND15.

Although streaming can be convenient, it relies on a fast connection. Without Wi-Fi or a good cell signal, you can find yourself out of luck.

GoSpace offers a more reliable alternative. This pocket-sized device takes any SD, SDHC, SDXC, or microSD card, and provides wireless connectivity. This means you can stream media and transfer files to eight devices at one time.

The SuperCloud has dual antennas, covering the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands — just like cutting-edge Wi-Fi routers. It’s up to three times faster than a standard USB connection and much more convenient.

With 12 hours of battery life, the SuperCloud can keep going all day. In addition, the device acts as a portable power bank. You can charge your devices via Qi Wireless, USB-C, or standard USB.

Order now for $75.65 to save 36% with the use of limited time promo code ‘WEEKEND15‘ on the SuperCloud, with a choice of two colors.

