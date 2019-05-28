Ray-Ban, Oakley, RAEN & more up to 75% off during Hautelook’s Sunglasses Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Sunglasses Event offers up to 75% off select styles from Ray-Ban, Oakley, RAEN and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals are the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses for just $90, which is down from its original rate of $168. This style can be used by either men or women and features a stylish logo on the side. It also includes polarized lenses to help keep your eyes protected from the sun and a durable frame for outdoor activities. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout is the Oakley Valve Polarized Sunglasses for men. Originally priced at $193, however during the sale this style is marked down to $80. Its sporty appearance is very fashionable and the all black design is sleek. It also includes two large side logos for a fun touch.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

