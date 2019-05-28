The Honey-Can-Do Folding Step Stool is down to its lowest price ever of $10 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Honey-Can-Do Folding Step Stool with Anti-Slip Surface (TBL-02977) for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $20 at Staples, this is a match for its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. This step stool is a must-have for around-the-house chores. It’ll give you that little bit of extra reach you need to get above the fridge or to the top shelf in the pantry. Rated 4/5 stars.
This is about as budget-friendly as you’ll get with step stools. If you need a bit more reach, however, the Cosco Two Step Steel is just $17 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as compact, but it could give you a bit of extra reach, plus, it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Honey-Can-Do Folding Step Stool features:
- Folding step stool with anti-slip surface for increased safety
- Transport easily with integrated carrying handle
- Measures 12.8-inches in height, provides over 1-foot of extra height for your needs
- Collapses and folds flat for easy space saving storage
- “Limited Lifetime” Warranty
