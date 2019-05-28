Kate Spade’s Summer Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, MacBook cases, smartwatches, more

Ending today, Kate Spade’s Summer Splash Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, wallets, accessories and more. Plus, get an extra 10% off when you spend $150 or more with code extraextra. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. Note: all sales are final. A standout from this sale is the Two-tone Bracelet Smartwatch that’s currently marked down to $143. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $325. I personally use the bracelet smartwatch everyday and I love how versatile it is. It tracks your daily activities and also looks cute with spring and summer dresses. I also love that you can customize the backgrounds and it will send you notifications from your phone. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Another great option on sale is the Larchnont Avenue 13-inch MacBook Case. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find it for $49. It features a pebbled leather exterior and a zip closure for added protection.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

