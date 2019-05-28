A 1440p 75Hz panel highlights LG’s 31.5-inch Monitor at $210 shipped (Reg. $290)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H offers the LG 32BK50Q-W 31.5-inch 1440p Monitor for $209.99 shipped. Normally selling for $290, that’s good for an over 27% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $40 and is the best price we’ve tracked. Headlined by its 1440p 75Hz 31.5-inch panel, this monitor also comes equipped with HDMI, DisplayPort and Mini DisplayPort inputs. The 16:9 aspect ratio makes this a solid option for working with multiple windows or applications without having to look side-to-side like with an UltraWide display. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ensure LG’s display works with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

LG 32BK50Q-W 31.5-inch 1440p Monitor features:

Watch the content on your display come to life with the 32BK50Q-W 31.5″ 16:9 FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG. It features a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 75 Hz with support for 72% of the CIE1931 color gamut, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, AMD Radeon FreeSync support, a color palette of 1.07 billion colors, a 16:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a typical brightness level of 300 cd/m2, and a 8 ms (GtG) response time. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position.

