Take your Mac’s recording quality up a notch for under $11 w/ Amazon’s USB mic (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone for $10.78. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $30 or so, it has started to slide down to between $15 and $21 for most of this year and is now at a new Amazon low. Features include a condenser capsule with an omnidirectional pattern that will pick-up sound from any direction. It has a 16 bit/48kHz recording resolution, an included travel case and a 1-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from 75% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

This mic does include a 4.9 foot USB cable for connecting to your Mac or PC. But if you need more reach than that consider the 15-foot Monoprice option at $6. But just remember, today’s featured deal is only compatible with Mac and PC setups. If you’re looking for an affordable iOS solution for on-site recording and the like, the AmazonBasics Condenser Microphone for Smartphones is one of the most budget-friendly options out there with solid reviews.

Speaking of mics, here is our list of the best podcast gear out there and how to improve your sound quality with an isolation shield.

AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone:

Portable USB condenser microphone for excellent sound quality when recording; ideal for vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more

Single condenser capsule; omnidirectional pick-up pattern (equally sensitive to sound from any direction); 16 bits; sample rate of 48kHz; frequency response of 70Hz to 15kHz

