Add the $50 Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified HDTV Antenna to your setup at its best price this year

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified HDTV Antenna for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. Good for a $10 discount, today’s offer is the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. Last time it was on sale for less, it dropped to $47. This indoor antenna gives you the ability to pick up OTA news, sports and more with an up to 60-mile range thanks to an RF filtering low-noise signal amplifier. And with a reversible black or white design, this antenna can match better with the style of your home. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Available OTA content differs based on where you live, so head over to AntennaWeb for a full rundown of the channels available near you.

Those who live in a more populated area might be able to get away with a shorter-range option like the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option lacks the amplified range. But as an entry-level cord-cutting option, it’s a compelling solution for adding sports or news into the mix.

Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified HDTV Antenna features:

Designed for use with select HDTVs, this omnidirectional Mohu Leaf Fifty MH-110584 antenna comes with a RF filtering low-noise antenna signal amplifier that ensures clean, powerful signals and features a range of up to 60 miles for optimal coverage.

