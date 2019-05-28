Add the $50 Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified HDTV Antenna to your setup at its best price this year

May. 28th 2019

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified HDTV Antenna for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. Good for a $10 discount, today’s offer is the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. Last time it was on sale for less, it dropped to $47. This indoor antenna gives you the ability to pick up OTA news, sports and more with an up to 60-mile range thanks to an RF filtering low-noise signal amplifier. And with a reversible black or white design, this antenna can match better with the style of your home. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Available OTA content differs based on where you live, so head over to AntennaWeb for a full rundown of the channels available near you.

Those who live in a more populated area might be able to get away with a shorter-range option like the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option lacks the amplified range. But as an entry-level cord-cutting option, it’s a compelling solution for adding sports or news into the mix.

Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified HDTV Antenna features:

Designed for use with select HDTVs, this omnidirectional Mohu Leaf Fifty MH-110584 antenna comes with a RF filtering low-noise antenna signal amplifier that ensures clean, powerful signals and features a range of up to 60 miles for optimal coverage.

