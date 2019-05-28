Score Motorola’s unlocked Moto G6 Smartphone with a prepaid bundle for $156 ($220 value)

Best Buy offers the Motorola Moto G6 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone (Activate Later) bundled with a Simple Mobile Prepaid Card and SIM Kit for $155.99 shipped. In order to lock in the offer you’ll first have to add the smartphone to your cart, then head to this landing page and select the Simple Mobile credit you’d like. The handset itself usually sells for $180 these days, with today’s offer saving you 30%, and beating our previous mention by $3 (which lacked the prepaid carrier credit). It’s also the best value we’ve seen to date. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Today’s offer is a solid way to get started with the Moto G6. This handset is great for kids, parents or anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. Consider putting some of your savings to work outfitting the smartphone with a case starting under $8. One of the more notable options for us is Spigen’s Rugged Armor at $13.

Motorola Moto G6 features:

Enjoy Android 8.0 Oreo with this unlocked Motorola Moto G6 smartphone. Its 3GB of RAM and quad-core processor provide smooth performance, and its 5.7-inch screen with 2160 x 1080 resolution supports Full HD content. This dual-camera Motorola Moto G6 smartphone has 32GB of storage, and its fingerprint reader enables secure access.

