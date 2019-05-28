NETGEAR mesh routers, extenders, modems and more are in this Amazon sale starting at $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers NETGEAR routers and accessories from $19.99 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Orbi Wall-Plug 802.11ac Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $196.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $240 or more and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With support for up to 5,000-square feet of coverage, this is a great way to solve your network woes and eliminate pesky dead zones around your home. Ships with the main base unit and two additional satellite extenders. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals or jump into the rest of today’s NETGEAR Gold Box right here.

Bring fast, secure, and reliable internet to your entire family with the NETGEAR Orbi Home WiFi System. No more WiFi boosters or extenders necessary. The Orbi WiFi Router and Satellite Wall Plug In extend high performance WiFi to your property from the basement to the backyard.