Ninja’s 6.5-Quart Foodi Multi Cooker w/ air frying is now $119 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $240)

- May. 28th 2019 2:03 pm ET

Get this deal
Orig. $240 $119
0

Newegg’s official eBay store is offering the Ninja 6.5-Quart Foodi Multi Cooker (OP302) for $118.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Simply apply coupon code PRESUMMER at checkout to redeem the special price. In new condition, this model regularly sells for between $200 at $250 and has never gone for less at Amazon. It goes for $240 at Bed Bath and Beyond for example. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It comes with a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot made from PTFE/PFOA-free materials as well as a 4-quart cook/crisp basket. The Foodi separates itself from other popular multi cookers by providing users with an air frying option alongside pressure cooking capabilities. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The OP302 can also handle dehydration tasks. But you’ll need the Ninja Foodi Accessory Dehydrator Stand (AOP104BRN) at $29.99 shipped to make it happen. If you don’t want the air frying feature, consider the $80 Instant Pot DUO60 instead. It goes for nearly $40 less in new condition and carries a 4+ star rating from over 23,000 Amazon customers.

This promo code will be live until tomorrow and will work on a wide selection of home goods deals via eBay. You can get all the details right here.

Ninja 6.5-Quart Foodi Multi Cooker:

  • The Ninja foodi- the pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper
  • Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.
  • Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. * air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. ** *versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $240 $119

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard