Ninja’s 6.5-Quart Foodi Multi Cooker w/ air frying is now $119 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $240)

Newegg’s official eBay store is offering the Ninja 6.5-Quart Foodi Multi Cooker (OP302) for $118.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Simply apply coupon code PRESUMMER at checkout to redeem the special price. In new condition, this model regularly sells for between $200 at $250 and has never gone for less at Amazon. It goes for $240 at Bed Bath and Beyond for example. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It comes with a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot made from PTFE/PFOA-free materials as well as a 4-quart cook/crisp basket. The Foodi separates itself from other popular multi cookers by providing users with an air frying option alongside pressure cooking capabilities. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The OP302 can also handle dehydration tasks. But you’ll need the Ninja Foodi Accessory Dehydrator Stand (AOP104BRN) at $29.99 shipped to make it happen. If you don’t want the air frying feature, consider the $80 Instant Pot DUO60 instead. It goes for nearly $40 less in new condition and carries a 4+ star rating from over 23,000 Amazon customers.

This promo code will be live until tomorrow and will work on a wide selection of home goods deals via eBay. You can get all the details right here.

Ninja 6.5-Quart Foodi Multi Cooker:

The Ninja foodi- the pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. * air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. ** *versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

