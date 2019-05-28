Ambiance awaits w/ the Philips Hue Bloom Smart Lamp for $51 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue Bloom Smart Lamp for $50.99 shipped. That’s $9 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we seen Amazon offer in 2019. With a 12,000-hour lifespan, Philips Hue Bloom is an investment that is built to last 10 years with three hours of use each day. It offers 120 lumens of brightness and a range of 16 million colors to choose from. Once you have a bridge, this lamp will work with HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

I’ve been using Philips Hue products for several years now. I recently swapped out several light switches with alternatives though as they can be much more inexpensive. In most instances you’ll lose support for HomeKit, but if that’s not of huge importance, have a look at what I’m using.

Philips Hue Bloom Smart Lamp features:

8W LED for 120 Lumens Brightness

Up to 16 Million Colors, Smooth Dimming

Plug-and-Play Technology

Sync With Movies and Music

