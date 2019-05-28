This PS4 stand will keep your console cool & controllers charged for $12 (30% off)

Pecham US (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its PS4 Vertical Charging Stand with Cooling Fan for $12.23. Apply coupon code DKGC8HS7 at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 or more, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the best price we can find. This stand will keep your PS4 cool (not compatible with PS4 Pro) and both your DualShock 4s juiced up, all at the same time. It also sports 3 additional USB hubs for other devices and so you can keep playing while your PS4 controllers are charging. Rated 4+ stars from over 840 Amazon customers.

Just for further comparison, the PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station sells for $16 and the AmazonBasics equivalent goes for just over $12 Prime shipped. While comparable in price, neither of which will also carry your PS4 upright and keep it cool.

The rest of today’s game deals are right here and we still have PS4 Pro starting from $345 shipped. You’ll also find all of the latest details on the next generation PlayStation console right here.

Pecham PS4 Vertical Stand with Cooling Fan:

[All-In-One] PS4 / PS4 Slim Console Vertical Stand + Two Cooling Fans + Controller Charging Docks + Three Additional HUB Ports

[Dual Cooling Fans] This vertical stand has 2 built-in fans to dissipate heat from your PlayStation 4 / Slim Console keeping it working functionality. No need to worry about your PS4 / PS4 Slim overheating and burning your table from long hours of game playing

