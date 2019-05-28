Keep an eye on your puppies w/ the Petcube Pet Cam + Treat Dispenser for $129 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the Petcube Bites Pet 1080p Camera with Treat Dispenser for $129 shipped. Matched at Chewy. Regularly up to $250, it currently sells for as much at Best Buy and normally goes for around $170 and up at Amazon. Equipped with 2-way audio, a treat dispenser, night vision, motion alerts and Alexa support, this is a great way to ensure your furry friend is safe and sound wherever you are. You can keep an eye on your pet 24/7 from your phone via the 1080p video camera with a 3x zoom feature. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just note, you’ll need an Amazon device, like the $50 Echo Dot or just a refurbished 2nd Gen for $25, and the Petcube Skill in order to use Alexa with this device. But that same thing applies to the comparable Furbo puppy cam plus treat dispenser option. And that one sells for $199. Alternatively, you could go with a lesser known brand and pass on the the treat dispenser at $40 shipped. Or go low tech with this Pet Zone IQ Treat Ball for under $6 Prime shipped.

Petcube Bites Pet 1080p Camera:

TREAT YOUR PET REMOTELY: Fling treats at varying distances or schedule automatic treating from the Petcube App. Compatible with a variety of dry, crunchy dog and cat treats. Up to 2lbs treat capacity. Wellness dog treats are included.

MONITOR 24/7 FROM YOUR PHONE: With Petcube Bites Wi-Fi pet cam, check on your pet day or night with clear 1080p HD video, 138° wide angle view, and night vision. See up close with 3x zoom. Get sound and motion alerts.

CHAT WITH YOUR PET: With two-way audio you can speak to your pets and hear them bark or meow back. Tell them you love them from anywhere.

