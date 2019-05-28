Enjoy a bug-free evening w/ this zapper light, good for 500 square feet at $18 (Reg. $25+)

US Samshow LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bug Zapper Light for $17.99 Prime shipped when you use the code BRADS179 at checkout. Regularly over $25, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you have any outdoor parties planned for this spring or summer, you’ll need a bug light like this. This model is good for up to 500 square feet, making it perfect for larger gatherings outside with friends. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Black Flag Handheld Bug Zapper is great for smaller or indoor applications. At just $10 Prime shipped, it’s more budget-friendly and the portable design makes it super easy to bring with you on camping trips and the like.

Samshow Bug Zapper Light features:

Efficient&Wide Coverage – Effective for a large area of up to 500 sq. feet ! It can be used in various places such as house, office, kitchens, restaurants, schools, hospitals, patios, yards, etc.

Economic – 5W power, It consumes only 1 kilowatt hours per week

Elegant Outlook – Unique design for you,Make High quality life for your home

