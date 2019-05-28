Sphero’s BB-8 App-Enabled Droid will be your new best friend for $37.50 (Reg. up to $100)

- May. 28th 2019 4:18 pm ET

Barnes & Noble is offering the Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid for $37.48 shipped. Regularly up to $100, it is currently selling for $90 at Best Buy and more like $59+ at Amazon. Today’s deal is a few bucks below the Black Friday 2018 pricing and the best we can find. The companion iOS/Android apps allow for Gyroscopic propulsion within a 30m range and access to the Sphero Edu coding platform. You’re also getting a 60 minute battery life, voice command support and the ability to “record and view virtual holographic videos”. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If you want to take your BB-8 experience even further, check out the Sphero Star Wars Force Band for $14 Prime shipped. It allows you to control BB-8 with hand gestures and provides access to “The Force Combat training and Force Awareness” features. Barnes & Noble also has a number of other Sphero kits and Star Wars crossover products on sale right now. You can browse through the options right here with deals starting from $40. Shipping is free in orders over $35.

We also have the Anki Vector Alexa-enabled bot on sale for $200 shipped (Reg. $250) right now.

Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid:

  • BB-8 app-enabled Droid with a tough and waterproof polycarbonate shell
  • Bluetooth Smart connection allowing Gyroscopic propulsion to a 30m range
  • Induction charging stand providing 60 minute battery life
  • Compatible with the Force Band for control via gestures
  • Free iOS & Android compatible apps; allow Adaptive Personality and view holographic recordings

