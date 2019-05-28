Under Armour gets you ready for summer workouts w/ 30% off outlet gear over $100 + free shipping

For a limited time only, Under Armour offers an extra 30% off outlet gear with orders of $100 or more. You can also receive free shipping with code MAY30 at checkout. Golf season is here and the Playoff Polo Shirt for men is a no-brainer. Originally priced at $65, however during the outlet sale you can find it for $51. This shirt is available in eight color options and features a four-way stretch material for your best swing yet. It also has anti-odor and sweat-wicking fabric so you stay feeing cool all day. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 150 reviews from Under Armour customers. Also, be sure to pair the polo with the lightweight Match Play Golf Shoes that are also on sale for $102 and originally were priced at $170. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

