Amazon offers 25% off fishing rods, reels and accessories from $3: Penn, Abu Garcia, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 25% or more off Penn, Abu Garcia and Ugly Stik fishing gear to get you ready for summer trips. There’s a good selection of deals starting from just $3 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. You’re also looking at a good selection of highly-rated rods and reels as well as other accessories and even some apparel options. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Ugly Stik Elite Spinning Rod $30 (Reg. $50)
- UglyStik GX2 Casting Rod $24 (Reg. $40)
- PENN Fathom I & II Fishing Reel $150 (Reg. $200+)
- Abu Garcia Orra S Fishing Reel $39.50 (Reg. $60+)
- Pflueger Supreme Qrs Fly Cassette $3 (Reg. $12)
- And many more…
You can use your savings towards the number one best-selling KastKing SuperPower Braided Fishing Line. It starts at just $15 Prime shipped and comes in a wide range of sizes and styles. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,700 Amazon customers. While we are talking outdoor gear, this fixed-blade SOG knife is perfect for your camping adventures at just $24.50 Prime shipped and this zapper light will keep the bugs away from you at $18 Prime shipped.
Ugly Stik Elite Spinning Rod:
- Line Rating – 8-17 pounds
- Ugly Tech Construction with added graphite for lighter weight and increased sensitivity
- Ugly Tuff one piece stainless steel guides provide maximum durability
- Cork handles provide comfort during lengthy fishing outings
