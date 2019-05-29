Amazon’s Gold Box is filled w/ Nutro dog food/treats at 25% off, deals start from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Nutro dog food and treats. Starting from just over $5, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. All of the products in the sale carry solid 4+ star ratings. Ranging from wet and dry food to various treats, there’s something for just about any breed in today’s sale. Many of the deals are at the best prices we have tracked this year or better. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: some of these prices will drop even more if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages.

Consider picking up some new AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Dog Bowls from just $8 Prime shipped. They carry 4+ star ratings from over 1,600 customers and feature a rust resistant/dishwasher-safe design. We also still have the Petcube Pet Cam and Treat Dispenser for $129 (Reg. $250) as well as this automatic treat dispenser for $63 (Reg. $90).

Nutro Healthy Weight Adult Dry Dog Food:

Contains one (1) 30 lb. bag of NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Natural Healthy Weight Adult Dry Dog Food Farm-Raised Chicken, Lentils & Sweet Potato Recipe; Natural Dog Food Plus Vitamins, Minerals and Other Nutrients

Farm-Raised Chicken Is The #1 Ingredient To Deliver Great Taste And Help Support Strong Muscles.

