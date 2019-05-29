Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Timex watches, Sperry Outlet, Roborock Vaccum, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley, more from $40 with an extra 20% off at Steep & Cheap
- Eddie Bauer takes an extra 50% off all shorts, dresses and clearance items from just $18
- Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day flash sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, Columbia, more
- Macy’s offers the Nike Men’s Therma Colorblocked Training Hoodie for $21.93 (Reg. $55)
- Lands’ End offers its Board Short Swim Trunks for $25 (Reg. $50) with code STRIPES and PIN 6423
Casual and Formalwear |
- Timex is upgrading your everyday timepiece with 20% off select styles + free shipping
- Hunter Boots offers 30% off select rain boots, accessories & more to keep you dry this spring
- Sperry Outlet offers great gift ideas for Father’s Day including boat shoes & sneakers from $30
- Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale spruces up your kicks with deals on popular styles from $60
- GAP gets your wardrobe ready for summer with an extra 50% off select styles from $11
- Herschel’s Retreat Backpack stylishly totes your MacBook from $50 shipped at Amazon
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon’s Gold Box is filled w/ Nutro dog food/treats at 25% off, deals start from $5.50
- Let Roborock’s Alexa-enabled E20 Robot Vacuum handle the cleaning at $246 shipped ($54 off)
- Go pour-over this summer w/ the Chemex Classic Glass Coffeemaker for $35 (Reg. $43+)
- Prep for Father’s Day cookouts w/ this $8.50 Prime shipped digital thermometer (50% off)
- Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee tool sale takes 40% off combo kits, accessories, more
- Igloo’s mini 7-quart personal sized cooler is down to just $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)
