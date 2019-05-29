Get jacked anywhere w/ the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 from $130 shipped (Reg. $169+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Body Boss home gym kits. The BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 is now on sale for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $169 at Walmart, this set usually sells for between $179 and $149 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This kit allows you to perform more than 300 exercises at home or on-the-go. It includes the fold-up vector base, 360-degree rotation bar, a pair of resistance bands, straps, handles and a door anchor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Also in today’s Gold Box sale, you can grab the same kit with an extra set of resistance bands for $139.99 shipped. This option is matching the all-time low as well. However, if you don’t need the base to attach the straps and bands to, consider the Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set at $27 shipped. It comes with a metal clipping system along with a door anchor, exercise chart, carrying bag, ankle strap, “a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty” and is $100 less. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers.

BRING THE GYM TO YOU & SIMULATE 1,000s OF DOLLARS WORTH OF GYM EQUIPMENT: The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere.