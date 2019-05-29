This Calphalon 18-Piece Knife Block Set is $80 off and includes a 10-yr. warranty: $70 shipped

Home Depot has the Calphalon Classic 18-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Set for $69.88 shipped. It normally sells for up to $150 but ranges from $110 to $130 or so via Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. The high-carbon, stainless steel construction, triple-riveted handles and maple finished hardwood block are backed by an impressive 10-year warranty. This set includes a chef’s knife, bread knife, santoku, utility knife, serrated utility knife, 4.5-inch parer, 3.5-inch parer, a honing steel, 8 steak knives and a pair of kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Set with stainless steel blades and a pine wood block is a solid alternative at just $24.99 Prime shipped. While you’re saving more than 50% compared to the featured deal above, it provides a less versatile range of utensils and you won’t get that 10-year warranty with your purchase. Browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware discounts.

Calphalon Classic 18-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Set:

The Simply Calphalon Forged Cutlery 18-Piece Cutlery Set is Classically designed for cutting performance. Simply Calphalon Forged Cutlery is made from high-carbon, no-stain steel and features traditional triple-riveted handles and a full tang for balance and strength. The end of each handle is labeled, so you can quickly identify each knife in the block.

