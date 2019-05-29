Get that authentic deep fried taste at home w/ Bella’s 3.7-Quart model for just $20 (Reg. $40+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 3.7-Quart Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup otherwise to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, this model sells for over $40 at Walmart and starts at $46 from third-party Amazon sellers. Whether it’s donuts or french fries, this Bella model will bring that authentic deep fried taste home. Features include cool touch handles, a 2.2-lb. food capacity and an odor-control filter “to keep the smell of oil from permeating your home”. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

All things considered, today’s deal is one of the most affordable deep fryers out there. The next best option starts at $22.50 for comparison. Even the normally rock-bottom Farberware Royalty Stainless Steel Deep Fryer is just under $20 and it’s not even half the size as the featured deal above. While there is a healthier route here, even the most affordable air fryers go for at least $15 more than the Bella. Either way, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Bella 3.7-Quart Stainless Steel Deep Fryer:

Fry up amazing fried chicken, French fries and doughnuts in this electric Bella deep fryer. Adjust this cooker’s temperature to fry your food properly, and peek through the viewing window to check on progress. This Bella deep fryer uses an odor-control filter to keep the smell of oil from permeating your home.

