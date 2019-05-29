Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day flash sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, Columbia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day flash sale offers up to 50% off select apparel, footwear and more. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Under Armour, Nike and more. Receive free shipping on orders over $49. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Columbia Hart Mountain Full Zip Hoodie for just $20. This jacket can be worn all-year round and it originally was priced at $75. It features two front pockets, a cinched hood and fashionable contrasting details. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Another standout is the women’s Reebok Ever Road Walking Shoes for just $25. These shoes were originally priced at $70 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. It features a slip-on design that will make getting out the door a breeze and it comes in three color options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Columbia Hart Mountain Full Zip Hoodie $20 (Orig. $75)
- The North Face Alpz Down Vest $45 (Orig. $99)
- Under Armour Playoff Golf ¼ Zip $35 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Rival Fleece Crewneck $24 (Orig. $40)
- Ashworth Jersey Mini Stripe Golf Polo $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Under Armour ColdGear 1/2 Zip $33 (Orig. $60)
- Nike Dry Tomboy Cross-Dye Tank Top $19 (Orig. $25)
- CALIA by Carrie Underwood Pullover $15 (Orig. $55)
- Reebok Ever Road Walking Shoes $25 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Free TR 8 Training Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
