Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day flash sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, Columbia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day flash sale offers up to 50% off select apparel, footwear and more. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Under Armour, Nike and more. Receive free shipping on orders over $49. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Columbia Hart Mountain Full Zip Hoodie for just $20. This jacket can be worn all-year round and it originally was priced at $75. It features two front pockets, a cinched hood and fashionable contrasting details. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout is the women’s Reebok Ever Road Walking Shoes for just $25. These shoes were originally priced at $70 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. It features a slip-on design that will make getting out the door a breeze and it comes in three color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

