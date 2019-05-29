Garmin vívoactive 3 drops to $156 w/ GPS, a 7-day battery, stainless steel design, more (Reg. $190+)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $155.99 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $34 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the previous low we have tracked by $3. Unlike major competitors, Garmin touts 7-day battery life that will allow you to leave the charger at home during short trips. Users can personalize their watch by picking from thousands of watch faces, apps, and widgets in Garmin’s Connect IQ store. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Safeguard that new display with three tempered glass screen protectors for $8. These are made specifically with vívoactive in mind, ensuring a great fit. Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings reduce fingerprinting and potential damage from sweat.

Garmin vívoactive 3 features:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks), Display size – 1.2 inches in diameter

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Case material : Fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover

Get connected features such as smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, LiveTrack and more when paired with a compatible smartphone

Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 13 hours in GPS mode; Connectivity: Bluetooth Smart and ANT+

