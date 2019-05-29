Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee tool sale takes 40% off combo kits, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select Milwaukee power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 18V 6-tool Cordless Combo Kit for $399. That’s down from the original $699 price tag and subsequent $500 regular going rate. This is also a match of our previous mention. Milwaukee includes everything you need for those weekend warrior DYI projects around the house this summer. You’ll receive six cordless tools, two batteries, charger and a tool bag with your purchase. Best of all? The battery is compatible with the rest of Milwaukee’s M18 lineup. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals or slide into today’s sale right here.

Another standout offer is Milwaukee’s 1/4-inch 50-piece Mechanics Tool Set at $69.97. It typically sells for $115 when not marked down at Home Depot. This bundle ships with 50-pieces and a carrying case to help keep things organized. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Add DEWALT’s more affordable 14-piece set to the mix and leverage your savings from today’s featured deal. You’ll miss out on some of the more specialized tools, but the included case will still help keep all of the bits in order. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers.

Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combo Kit features:

The M18 cordless system’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design, and superior ergonomics provide users with the most efficient blend of power, weight, and performance in its class. The tools are powered by Milwaukee REDLITHIUM CP 2.0 and XC lithium-ion batteries, delivering more torque, more power and longer run-time than the competition.

