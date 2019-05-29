Hunter Boots offers 30% off select rain boots, accessories & more to keep you dry this spring

- May. 29th 2019 9:34 am ET

Stay dry during spring showers with the Hunter Boots Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off select boots, accessories and apparel. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Looking for a new pair of rain boots? The Original Short Seaton style is a perfect option for men. Made of natural rubber, these boots are waterproof and stylish. Originally priced at $185, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $130. Plus, it’s available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For women, the Original Tall Gloss Rain Boot is a must-have at $105. I personally own these boots and they’re very durable and comfortable. With over 120 reviews from Hunter customers, these boots are rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

