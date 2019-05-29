Igloo’s mini 7-quart personal sized cooler is down to just $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Amazon has the Igloo Playmate Pal 7-Quart Personal Sized Cooler for $10.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart with additional delivery fees. Igloo has this model listed at $30, but it regularly sells for up to $20 on Amazon and is now matching the 2019 low. Great for keeping drinks cold on the road, lunches or for light trips to the beach, it can carry up to 9 cans and features a push button lid for one-handed operation. Rated 4+ stars from over 330 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for further comparison, the blue model sells for as much as $25 at Amazon and this smaller 6-can model goes for over $14. But one thing you might want consider for whatever cooler you’ll be using this year is the Igloo Maxcold Medium Ice Block. They are available from $3 and are great for keeping things cold without the mess of melting ice.

Igloo Playmate Pal 7-Quart Cooler:

The Igloo Playmate Pal 7-Quart Cooler is a favorite everywhere for outdoors use, lunch, sports, events, and more. The cooler sports a unique tent shaped locking lid that makes it easy to pack in a day’s lunch and drinks. Featuring an easy to use, one-handed push-button on top that swings the lid open to either side, the Playmate delivers convenient access to the contents. The cooler holds nine cans plus ice and wipes clean after use. 1-year limited warranty.

