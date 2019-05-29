Become ILO the magical robot in this iOS strategy-platformer, now $1 (Reg. $3)

Magibot for iOS is now on sale for $1. Regularly $3, we have only seen the game down this low once before and that was back in late 2018. Today’s deal is matching the all-time low. Magibot combines platformer and strategy gameplay elements where players take on the role of a magician robot by the name of ILO. You have to make use of 9 magical abilities (fly, stop time or pass through objects, to name a few) across a “world full of hostile creatures” (40 stages). Rated 4+ stars. More details and some gameplay footage down below.

We have solid iOS game deals live right now including the escape room meets adventure title House of Da Vinci, the former Apple Design Award-winning Severed and some Team17 titles from $1 like Worms and The Escapists. Browse through today’s roundup for even more.

iOS Universal: Magibot: $1 (Reg. $3)

Magibot:

Follow the adventures of ILO, a small magician robot sent by humans to a planet of last resort. With its pointed hat and Magic Book, Ilo explores a world full of hostile creatures to find the terraforming beacons. It makes its way using “magical” blocks. The powers to fly, stop time or pass through objects are all powers that will help it overcome obstacles and bravely continue its odyssey.

