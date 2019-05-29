Improve your home theater’s sound with the JBL Cinema 610 at $140 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $400)

- May. 29th 2019 1:54 pm ET

JBL is currently offering its Cinema 610 Home Theater System in certified refurbished condition for $139.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $400, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for around $300 at B&H. Today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen this year. This 5.1-channel sound system can supply up to 100W of power to each of the connected speakers and pairs with a subwoofer. Also included alongside the system are wall-mounting options for the various satellite speakers. If you’ve been looking to get room-filling sound, then this setup is worth checking out considering most 5.1-channel systems are far from the $140 price point. Rated 4.6/5 stars and includes a one-year warranty from JBL.

Those who can live without the full surround sound package should look at the VIZIO 29-inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $79. This best-seller also ditches the subwoofer, but it is great for smaller rooms or those looking to improve their setup’s audio on a budget. 

In case you missed it, we also spotted a notable discount on TCL’s Roku-equipped 49-inch HDR Smart UHDTV at $300 shipped. Plus, be sure to swing by our Home Theater Guide for additional deals.

JBL Cinema 610 Home Theater System features:

The JBL Cinema 610 is a 5.1-channel home theater speaker system for multi-channel audio playback. This satellite speaker system consists of two front speakers, two rear speakers, a center channel speaker, and a subwoofer. The recommended power handling for each satellite speaker is 100W. The subwoofer has its own built-in 60W amplifier for low frequency impact.

The Cinema 610 comes with cables for each speaker for simplified set-up. A wall mounting bracket for each speaker is also included, which gives you added placement flexibility.

