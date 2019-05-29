Enjoy using Alexa and Assistant to command your garage w/ this $38.50 smart controller

Meross Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Garage Door Controller for $38.49 shipped when you use the code 387TTJGI at checkout. Regularly $70, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. This is a must-have for converting your house into a smart home, allowing you to control your garage door with just a smartphone. Plus, it adds Alexa and Assistant compatibility, giving you voice controls over your garage. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

Never been so easy to control your garage door opener, just tapping on the meross app from anywhere or by giving voice commands to your Amazon Alexa or Google assistant.

Use different notification mode like garage door open/close, timed notification and overnight notification modes to reminds you close your garage door to keep your garage stay safe. And you can query the garage door open/close operation records through the app.

