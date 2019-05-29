Enjoy using Alexa and Assistant to command your garage w/ this $38.50 smart controller

Meross Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Garage Door Controller for $38.49 shipped when you use the code 387TTJGI at checkout. Regularly $70, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. This is a must-have for converting your house into a smart home, allowing you to control your garage door with just a smartphone. Plus, it adds Alexa and Assistant compatibility, giving you voice controls over your garage. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you’ve yet to put a smart speaker in your home, Amazon’s 2nd Generation Echo Dot is an easy buy at $25 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Offering Alexa’s expansive ecosystem, this smart speaker will become an essential part of any smart home.
Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:
- Never been so easy to control your garage door opener, just tapping on the meross app from anywhere or by giving voice commands to your Amazon Alexa or Google assistant.
- Use different notification mode like garage door open/close, timed notification and overnight notification modes to reminds you close your garage door to keep your garage stay safe. And you can query the garage door open/close operation records through the app.
