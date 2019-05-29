Morakniv’s highly-rated Companion 4.1-inch fixed blade knife comes with a lifetime warranty for $11

Today only, Woot is offering the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $10.99 Prime shipped. Normally, you’d pay over $17 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This knife is perfect for camping, as it offers a sharp blade that you never have to worry about collapsing. Plus, the included sheath means you’re protected from accidentally cutting yourself as you walk through the forest. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-selling knife on Amazon.

Update 5/29 @ 2:09 PM: Amazon is offering the CRKT Pilar EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $19.45 Prime shipped. Normally closer to $25, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. CRKT is among the best companies to buy a knife from, as they offer a lifetime warranty against defects or dulling. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a smaller knife, check out the Morakniv Craftline Basic 511 3.6-inch Blade is $9.50 Prime shipped, saving you a bit of cash over the above 4.1-inch blade.

If you want to have something even more compact, this fixed-blade SOG knife is a great alternative at $24.50 Prime shipped. Or, check out today’s Amazon Gold Box with 25% off fishing rods, reels, and accessories from $3.

Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Knife features:

Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder

High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough; stainless steel blade stays sharp longer than carbon steel, and is less prone to rust

Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance, especially in wet and cold conditions

Blade length: 4.1 inches (104 mm), blade thickness: 0.1 inch (2.5 mm), overall length: 8.6 inches (218 mm), weight w/ sheath: 4.1 oz. (116 g)

Includes a color-matching plastic sheath with belt clip; manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty; made in Sweden

