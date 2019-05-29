Get crafting with Monoprice’s open-box MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 at $100 shipped (Up to $90 off)

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 in open-box condition for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate of a new condition model at Monoprice, matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is the first discount we’ve seen since November of 2018. Standout features on the Select Mini include a heated 4.7 x 4.7 x 4.7-inch print bed and 100-micron resolution. This model is ideal for those looking to dive into 3D printing without shelling out big bucks for a more premium device. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 500 customers.

Monoprice’s refurbished products have been professionally inspected for quality, but may not come with the original packaging. They also include the same warranty as a new-condition model counterpart.

A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up some PLA filament. Amazon has a variety of compatible colors and options for $19 Prime shipped. If you’re looking for other prints to get started with the hobby if 3D printing, check out our favorite models for beginners.

We also just took a hands-on look with the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D Printer, which offers a higher resolution, larger print bed and other premium features.

MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 features:

Too often, getting a low-cost 3D printer means getting a box of ill-fitted parts with poorly written and incomplete documentation. You end up spending hours on the internet, searching forums and asking for help to get the printer assembled and operating properly. That isn’t how Monoprice operates and this 3D printer is a perfect example! This printer not only comes fully assembled, it has already been calibrated at the factory. All you have to do is perform a quick check to verify that the print bed is still leveled, in case it shifted during shipping, then load the included MicroSD™ card, load some filament, and start printing the preloaded model. Nowhere else will you find a 3D printer ready to print out of the box at such a low price!

