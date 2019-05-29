MXL’s V250 Condenser Microphone is up to $140 off for today only: $60 shipped

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL V250 Condenser Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at both Target and Guitar Center, it starts at $130+ from third-party Amazon sellers right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is a large-diaphragm FET condenser mic that’s ideal for home recordings, both music and podcasting. This is an XLR mic so it requires an audio interface with phantom power and includes both a mic clip as well as a cleaning cloth. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This mic does not include a pop screen, and as you saw in our best podcast gear roundup, those can make a major difference on your recordings at under $10 Prime shipped. You’ll also want to check out our suggestions for the best isolation shields if you want to take your audio recording quality up another notch.

Teenage Engineering just unveiled the new Rick and Morty Pocket Operator synth and KORG’s Gadget 2 iOS music creation platform is now matching the all-time low at $20 (Reg. $40).

MXL V250 Condenser Microphone:

The MXL V250 gives vocals the right mix of power and polish. This true pressure-gradient condenser microphone delivers big, bold vocals with a presence that breaks through the rest of the tracks. And it has a detailed, articulate sound that makes subtle nuances shine. It’s where force meets finesse. It’s the perfect match for any singer, and it can’t miss with acoustic guitars and pianos.

