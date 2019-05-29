Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale spruces up your kicks with deals on popular styles from $60

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is offering steep discounts on Cole Haan shoes, outerwear and accessories from $60. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is placed on orders exceeding $99. Looking to refresh your spring and summer shoes? The men’s Nantucket Deck Leather Slip-On Sneaker is a great option and it’s on sale for $60. Regularly priced at $130, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. These sneakers are versatile to dress up or down and will look great with shorts or jeans alike. Slip-on sneakers are very on-trend this season (find our guide here) and they’re so convenient to slide into.

Another really easy shoe to complete your look is the Payson Woven Mule for women. These polished shoes will go with all of your summer dresses, shorts or jeans. Plus, they’re on sale for $80 and originally were priced at $150. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

