This ORIA 60-in-1 kit makes it a cinch to remove tiny screws: $10.50 Prime shipped (Save 35%)

- May. 29th 2019 1:15 pm ET

$10.50
0

Amazon is offering the ORIA 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set for $10.39 Prime shipped when coupon code HA7HHRYWHH has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and beats our last mention by 10 cents. I picked up a similar set years back and tend to use it once every week or two. This isn’t because I’m constantly repairing electronics, but rather that I find tiny screws in all sorts of gear at home. Additionally, it’s super handy to have a screwdriver that fits more comfortably in tighter spaces. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Already have a set? Consider opting for 10 universal black sticks at $6 instead. I’ve used these for several years and can’t speak highly enough about how great they are for prying devices and household appliances apart.

ORIA 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set features:

  • Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.
  • Variety of Specialty Bits : With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.
  • Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

