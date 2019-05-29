Prep for Father’s Day cookouts w/ this $8.50 Prime shipped digital thermometer (50% off)

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR Digital Meat Thermometer for $8.49 Prime shipped when the code RESXJE4A is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. Featuring an easy-to-read digital output, you’ll be able to see exactly what the temperature of your steak is. This makes for a great early Father’s Day gift so your dad can easily conquer his grilling in just a few weeks. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the Rubbermaid Commercial Instant Read Thermometer at $6 on Amazon. Though this version doesn’t give you a nice digital readout like the above model, it’s perfect for simpler applications. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about a dead battery with a manual thermometer.

AMIR Digital Meat Thermometer features:

AMIR digital meat thermometer has an easy to read LCD display, readout within 3-4 seconds

The instant-read thermometer with a wide temperature range of -58°F ~ 572°F

White backlight offers a soft reading background

Magnetic Attachment & Hanging Hole provide much more choices for the kitchen thermometer to be carried or stored

