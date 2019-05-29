Sperry Outlet offers great gift ideas for Father’s Day including boat shoes & sneakers from $30

Still looking for a Father’s Day gift? Sperry Outlet is offering gifts for him starting at $30 including boat shoes, sneakers and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Leeward Nautical Cross Lace Boat Shoes are a standout from this sale. Its leather exterior gives it a luxurious look and they’re timeless to wear for years to come. These boat shoes also feature a slip-on design for convenience as well as a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Best of all, you can find the Leeward Boat Shoes on sale for $85. However, if you’re looking for a more casual style, the Sojour Saltwashed Boat Shoes are also on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $70. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.

Our top picks for men include:

