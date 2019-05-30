Gorilla Glue can set in just 10 seconds & this 2-pack has never gone for less at Amazon: $7.50

- May. 30th 2019 7:40 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Gorilla Super Glue with Brush & Nozzle Applicator for $7.65 Prime shipped. Normally around $10, this is the lowest we’ve tracked for a 2-pack at Amazon and is the best available. Gorilla Glue is one of the strongest glues out there that I’ve used. If you have projects around the house that included making two things stick together, there’s really no better choice. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need two Gorilla Glue bottles floating around? Pick up just one for $4 at Amazon. You can’t stick quite as many things together, but in the end, if you only have a few small projects, one bottle is probably best.

Gorilla Glue features:

  • Two ways to dispense for greater control and versatility
  • Fine bristle brush for controlled coverage with less mess
  • Precision tip nozzle for quick, easy dispensing
  • Impact Tough: Unique rubber particles increase impact resistance and strength
  • Fast-setting: Dries in 10-45 seconds, no clamping required

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Gorilla Glue

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide