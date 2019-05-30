Gorilla Glue can set in just 10 seconds & this 2-pack has never gone for less at Amazon: $7.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Gorilla Super Glue with Brush & Nozzle Applicator for $7.65 Prime shipped. Normally around $10, this is the lowest we’ve tracked for a 2-pack at Amazon and is the best available. Gorilla Glue is one of the strongest glues out there that I’ve used. If you have projects around the house that included making two things stick together, there’s really no better choice. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t need two Gorilla Glue bottles floating around? Pick up just one for $4 at Amazon. You can’t stick quite as many things together, but in the end, if you only have a few small projects, one bottle is probably best.

Gorilla Glue features:

Two ways to dispense for greater control and versatility

Fine bristle brush for controlled coverage with less mess

Precision tip nozzle for quick, easy dispensing

Impact Tough: Unique rubber particles increase impact resistance and strength

Fast-setting: Dries in 10-45 seconds, no clamping required

