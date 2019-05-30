Amazon 1-day Cuisinart kitchenware sale at up to 46% off: Cast iron casseroles, cookware, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 46% off kitchenware from Cuisinart and more. Everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout here would have to be the 5.5-Quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole for $54.99 shipped. Available in both grey or blue, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the best prices we can find. Similar models sell for over $69 at Walmart right now and this is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon. Along with its cast iron build, this model features a porcelain enamel interior that doesn’t retain odors, and it’s safe to use in the oven or on the stovetop. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 100 Amazon customers. More details and details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll also find a great deal on the 7-quart models at $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130, this is also a great deal and the perfect time to get in to cast iron cookware. As for the rest of the sale, you’ll find great deals on full cookware sets, dehydrators and frying pans from $65 shipped.

However, if you don’t need as much space, the AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven goes for just $40 shipped. While it is a little bit smaller, it is also oven-safe and carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 800 customers.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole :

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution.

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Extreme versatility safe stovetops (including induction), ovens and broilers

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!