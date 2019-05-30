Amazon’s Gold Box has the Earthwise 1800 PSI Pressure Washer for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

- May. 30th 2019 8:03 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Earthwise 1800 PSI 13-Amp Pressure Washer (PW18004FS-GN) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid $50 price drop and the best price we can currently find. Its 13-amp motor pushes 1.2 gallons of water a minute at up to 1800 PSI. This model has 8-inch transport wheels, a 25-foot reinforced hose and a 64-ounce built-in detergent tank. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The Greenworks 1500 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer (GPW1501) will save you slightly more at $89 shipped. This model also includes a 13-amp motor but its PSI-rating isn’t quite as high. Either way, score yourself some All-Purpose Heavy Duty Pressure Washer Detergent for $20 Prime shipped to tackle those tough cleaning jobs.

Be sure to hit up our Green Deals roundup for even more environmentally-friendly discounts. 

Earthwise 1800 PSI 13-Amp Pressure Washer:

  • Powerful 13-amp motor pushes 1.2 gallons of water per minute at up to 1800 PSI (max pressure)
  • 4 individual quick connect spray tips included: 0-degrees, 25-degrees, 40-degrees, Soap
  • Durable open frame style with easy 8″ transport back wheels
  • 25-foot reinforced hose with 35-foot power cord
  • Large 64 ounce built-in detergent tank

Reg. $150 $100

