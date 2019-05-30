Amazon offers up to 35% off men’s leather footwear from $74: oxfords, chukka boots, more

- May. 30th 2019 8:27 am ET

Get this deal
35% off from $74
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lethato International (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is taking up to 35% off its premium men’s leather footwear. Prices start at $74 with free shipping across the board. One standout here is the Lethato Handcrafted Men’s Brogue Captoe Oxford/Derby Shoes for $84.99. Regularly $130, today’s deal is up to $45 off and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. They feature hand-painted Argentinean calf leather uppers, golden-color metal shoelace tips and a hand-stitched sole. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find other dress shoes as well as slip-ons, chukka boots and more. The LOAMO Shoe Care Kit at $20 is a great add-on for keeping your footwear looking right on the road or at the office.

For more styles be sure to visit the recent Eddie Bauer sale at up to 50% off. But we also have some great footwear options on sale at Sperry right now as well as Cole Haan deals from $60.

Lethato Handcrafted Men’s Brogue Oxford:

  • HAND PAINTED- Double tone effect hand-painted Argentinean Full Grain Leather Uppers
  • HANDCRAFTED- Hand Stitched sole and 100% Handmade Shoes. Golden Color Metal Aglets Shoelace Tips, which gives Luxury and Fashionable look
  • Men’s brogue style Oxfords Dress Shoes with leather lining & hand painted rubber sole

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
35% off from $74

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Lethato

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard