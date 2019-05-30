Amazon offers up to 35% off men’s leather footwear from $74: oxfords, chukka boots, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lethato International (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is taking up to 35% off its premium men’s leather footwear. Prices start at $74 with free shipping across the board. One standout here is the Lethato Handcrafted Men’s Brogue Captoe Oxford/Derby Shoes for $84.99. Regularly $130, today’s deal is up to $45 off and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. They feature hand-painted Argentinean calf leather uppers, golden-color metal shoelace tips and a hand-stitched sole. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find other dress shoes as well as slip-ons, chukka boots and more. The LOAMO Shoe Care Kit at $20 is a great add-on for keeping your footwear looking right on the road or at the office.

Lethato Handcrafted Men’s Brogue Oxford:

HAND PAINTED- Double tone effect hand-painted Argentinean Full Grain Leather Uppers

HANDCRAFTED- Hand Stitched sole and 100% Handmade Shoes. Golden Color Metal Aglets Shoelace Tips, which gives Luxury and Fashionable look

Men’s brogue style Oxfords Dress Shoes with leather lining & hand painted rubber sole

