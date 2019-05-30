Grab AmazonBasics’ 2-Piece Expandable Softside Luggage Set for $75 shipped (Reg. $140)

- May. 30th 2019 3:15 pm ET

$75
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 2-Piece Premium Upright Expandable Softside Suitcase with TSA Locks for $75.09 shipped in Purple or $75.35 shipped in Gray. Regularly $140, that’s an Amazon all-time low for either style. This luggage is perfect for all of your summer trips and it features an expandable design. It also has a TSA lock for security and stabilizers to help prevent tipping. Best of all, each bag has two inline wheels to help you get to your destination swiftly. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 150 reviews.

With your savings, be sure to protect your luggage from damage with the BlueCosto Luggage Protectors that come in a variety of sizes and start at just $14. These protectors will help keep your luggage looking nice and they’re rated 3.7/5 stars with over 180 reviews.

AmazonBasics 2-Piece Expandable Suicase features:

  • 2-piece suitcase set includes 22-inch and 26-inch sizes; ideal for trips of any duration
  • 2 inline wheels and sturdy telescoping handle ensure comfortable rolling
  • Strategically placed support stabilizers help prevent tipping
  • Protective reinforcements include crash-guard wheel housings, skid guard, and molded corner guards
  • Built-in TSA lock offers an added level of security; pretty Purple color

$75

