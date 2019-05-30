Put AOC’s sleek 31.5-inch 1080p Monitor on your desk for $175 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the AOC 31.5-inch 1080p Monitor for $174.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $230 with today’s price being a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. With a large 31.5-inch display, you’ll have plenty of real estate for handling tasks, gaming and more. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA. VESA compatibility lets you easily mount this monitor to a wall or with a desk-attached arm. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab this affordable desk mount at $24.50. It’s an easy way to bring your monitor up to eye-level. Built-in adjustments and a c-clamp connection make it ideal for desk setups of any kind with support for monitors up to 33 pounds.

AOC 31-inch 1080p Monitor features:

31.5″ curved widescreen monitor with Full HD 1920x 1080 resolution

1800R curvature for a more immersive field of view

VA panel for wide-viewing angles and color uniformity

Narrow bezels and borders (3-sided frameless) for a sleek appearance

HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA connectivity

FlickerFree for smooth and jitter-free viewing comfort

LowBlue mode limits potentially harmful blue light rays

